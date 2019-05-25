Lindsay Lohan Claps Back at Paris Hilton With Throwback Photo of Sister Nicky

Lindsay Lohan slyly responded to Paris Hilton, who has kept a feud going with her former friend, by posting a photo with Hilton’s sister Nicky on Instagram.

On Friday, Lohan shared an old photo of herself with Nicky, simply adding a butterfly emoji in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just an hour later, Lohan shared an old black and white photo with Hilton.

“#Beyond friends are true,” Lohan wrote in the caption. “Love [Paris Hilton] congratulations on your new song!”

Lohan and Hilton were tabloid stars in the early aughts, but their relationship soured quickly. In December 2018, Hilton told Andy Cohen on his radio show that Lohan is a person she cannot trust.

“Back in the day we were friends. But [she’s] just one of those people that I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people,” Hilton said at the time.

Hilton also told Cohen the infamous 2006 photo of herself with Spears and Lohan only happened because Lohan crashed a Beverly Hills Hotel party.

“[Lohan] started, like, chasing us, and then squeezed in the car — it was literally a two-seater,” Hilton explained at the time. “She just, like, squeezed in. I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car.’ So I was like, ‘Whatever.’”

Earlier this month, Hilton kept the feud going when she told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that Lohan “is beyond.” She also called Lohan “lame” and “embarrassing.”

Hilton also told Cohen she never plans on appearing on The Real Housewives shows, since she is not married and “probably never will be.”

After the WWHL appearance, Lohan’s representative sent a short statement to Us Weekly. “Obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention,” the statement read.

Hilton and Lohan’s feud dates back to their time as tabloid magnets, when Lohan started dating Hilton’s ex-boyfriend Stavros Niarchos.

While Hilton has nothing good to say about Lohan, she showed support for Kim Kardashian, with whom she is still friends. Hilton recently praised Kardashian for becoming a lawyer.

“She’s always been such a brilliant person, she’s always been so organized, she’s always cared about others. I could see her being a brilliant lawyer, for sure,” Hilton told PEOPLE, adding that Kardashian is “really passionate” about criminal justice reform.

“She’s not even a lawyer yet and she’s already helped release people from prison and made a difference in people’s lives,” Hilton continued. “So I think she’s really passionate about it and I really applaud her for doing that because it’s something that takes a lot of work. It’s really brave and I think a lot of people underestimate her.”

Photo credit: J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images