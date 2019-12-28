Linda Perry Made Startling Admission About Sara Gilbert Prior to Legal Separation

Linda Perry was very honest about her relationship with Sara Gilbert ahead of their legal separation. The musician said in late November she and The Conners star were not planning to have any more kids, adding that Gilbert was no longer able to carry babies after welcoming their 4-year-old child Rhodes in 2015.

“Sara can’t have any more kids,” the singer told Us Weekly at the Equality Now Make Equality Reality Gala on Nov. 19. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

Perry is also step-parent to Gilbert’s son Levi, 15, and daughter, Sawyer, 12, whom Gilbert welcomed with ex-partner, Ali Adler. At the time, the singer said she would be focusing on “mentoring” after finding out the news.

“I love kids,” the Grammy nominee explained. “I’m always doing panels. I’m always trying to teach kids. My artist friends are always bringing their 13 year olds to my studio, like, ‘OK! Do your thing!’ So it’s fun. There are always kids. There’s always somebody that needs you.”

The couple shocked fans Friday after news broke Gilbert filed for legal separation from her wife after more than five years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in May 2014. Gilbert reportedly listed the couple’s separation date as Aug. 13, requesting no spousal support be awarded to either spouse.

During the November interview, Perry said the couple was excited for the holidays, despite Gilbert not being the most festive person. The pair have not commented on the end of their marriage publicly.

“Before me, Sarah did nothing. There was no Valentine’s Day, there was no Halloween, there was no Christmas, there was jack s— in that family before I showed up! I introduced the kids to Halloween, Christmas — it’s a Jewish family but I brought Christmas in. … I’m basically pushing my traditions,” Perry told the outlet last month.

The separation comes after a big year of change for Gilbert. The actress made headlines this summer after announcing her decision to leave the CBS talk show, The Talk. The actress said at the time she wanted to focus on her role on The Conners, as well as her family as her decision for stepping away from the show she co-created.

Gilbert is also the lead on The Conners, the Roseanne spinoff born out Roseanne Barr’s firing from the popular reboot of the classic series after she posted a racist comment on social media about Valerie Jarrett.