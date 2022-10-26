Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Kim Kardashian Comments

Lili Reinhart isn't so sure that she'll be invited to the next Met Gala. As E! News noted, Reinhart doesn't believe that she'll be invited back to the Met Gala after she spoke out against Kim Kardashian's weight loss regime, which she underwent in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the event. Following this year's Met Gala, Reinhart made headlines when she criticized Kardashian for "starving" herself to fit into the garment.

Reinhart recently spoke with W Magazine, during which she was asked about the high-profile fashion event. She told the outlet that it was a lot of "fun," but she's unsure whether she'll be invited back to the next one. The Riverdale star said, "But after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress."

While Reinhart didn't specifically name Kardashian, it's clear what situation she was referencing. Even though she made headlines with her criticism, Reinhart went on to say that she has "always wanted" to use her platform to "stand for something." She added, "And while I don't like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million."

Kardashian turned heads when she wore Monroe's Bob Mackie-designed dress to the Met Gala. The iconic dress was worn by Monroe when she sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. The reality star explained that she had to undergo a strict diet and workout regime in order to fit into the dress for the big event. She told Vogue, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

Reinhart, who also attended the event, later took to her Instagram Story to criticize Kardashian for her comments. She began, "To walk a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month... all to fit in a f—ing dress?" Reinhart continued to call it "so wrong," adding, "So f—ed on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word." The actor ended her message by urging her followers to "please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies."