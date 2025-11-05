Lil Wayne Hospitalized

Lil Wayne’s absence from the Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records Verzuz battle on Oct. 25 was due to the rapper’s health issues.

Cash Money rapper B.G. confirmed Lil Wayne was hospitalized ahead of the ComplexCon competition in Las Vegas after fans questioned why he dropped out of the highly-anticipated event at the last minute.

B.G. confirmed Lil Wayne’s hospitalization on Friday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, revealing that the “A Milli” rapper wasn’t feeling well the day of the Verzuz and had to go to the hospital.

“Shorty wasn’t feeling good, man. He had a concert at Drai’s the same night, and he canceled that as well, you know,” he revealed.

“Like I told him, we ain’t spring chickens no more, man,” B.G. later added. “You’ve got to make sure you get your rest and make sure that your body and health are just all the way intact.”

The “Lollipop” artist has been open about his health issues over the years, previously revealing that he deals with recurring and unprovoked seizures as someone with epilepsy.

In May 2013, Lil Wayne said on MTV’s RapFix Live that his seizures can strike at any time. “No warning, no nothing, I don’t feel sick. I get headaches real bad. And the headaches? I didn’t get no headaches or nothing,” he explained at the time.

The musician also has no memory of the seizures after they happen. “I told them the other day, ‘Y’all can tell me right now that y’all was lying, like, ‘You know what? We lyin’ ain’t nothin,’ and I’d have to believe them because I don’t know,” he revealed. “I go to sleep and wake up in the hospital. I don’t feel anything. I just hope it stops happening.”

When it comes to his doctor’s advice and performing, Lil Wayne shrugged, “He didn’t tell me to do too much that a human doesn’t do anyway. Sleep and eat right, that’s about it.”