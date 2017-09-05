Lil Wayne Leaves Hospital but Needs Weeks to Recover

Lil Wayne has been released from the hospital after suffering multiple seizures this past weekend.

The rapper was taken to Northwestern Memorial in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his hotel room on Sunday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, his doctors ordered him to take a break from work to recover. The seizures reportedly occurred due to his extremely busy schedule and mixed with the fact he wasn’t getting enough sleep.

He appeared to be healthy during his back-to-back concerts prior to his seizure attack. However, Wayne was going out after his shows and then heading straight to the studio, that combined with his lack of rest triggered the emergency.

Wayne has been advised to take two weeks off of work to rest. His next scheduled appearance is on Sept. 23, which he will reportedly attend.

Back in 2013, the rapper scared fans when one of his hospitalizations hit the news for the first time. He later revealed to fans that he was dealing with epilepsy and was “prone to seizures.”

“This wasn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh….I have had a bunch of seizures, you just never hear about them,” Wayne told Power 106 at the time. “My heart rate went down to 30 percent. I have people around me who know how to handle it. This time was real bad because I had three back to back and the third one was so bad.”

Unfortunately, the singer said the seizures can strike at any moment.

“No warning, no nothing, I don’t feel sick. I get headaches real bad. And the headaches? I didn’t get no headaches or nothing,” he previously said.

“I told them the other day, ‘Y’all can tell me right now that y’all was lying, like, ‘You know what? We lyin’ ain’t nothin’, and I’d have to believe them because I don’t know,” he continued. “I go to sleep and wake up in the hospital. I don’t feel anything. I just hope it stops happening.”