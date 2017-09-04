Rapper Lil Wayne Has Been Hospitalized

Rapper Lil Wayne had to cancel his Las Vegas show on Sunday night after being rushed to the hospital, TMZ reports.

The rapper suffered multiple seizures and was taken to Northwestern Memorial in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his hotel room. The singer has struggled with epilepsy for several years.

He has reportedly been released from the hospital and is currently resting.

Because the rapper has dealt with seizures while flying before, it’s likely that his doctors told him not to fly due to his condition. In 2016, Wayne had to make an emergency landing during a flight from Wisconsin to California.

Back in 2013, the rapper scared fans when one of his hospitalizations hit the news for the first time. He later revealed to fans that he was dealing with epilepsy and was “prone to seizures.”

“This wasn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh….I have had a bunch of seizures, you just never hear about them,” Wayne told Power 106 at the time. “My heart rate went down to 30 percent. I have people around me who know how to handle it. This time was real bad because I had three back to back and the third one was so bad.”

Unfortunately, the singer said the seizures can strike at any moment.

“No warning, no nothing, I don’t feel sick. I get headaches real bad. And the headaches? I didn’t get no headaches or nothing,” he previously said.

“I told them the other day, ‘Y’all can tell me right now that y’all was lying, like, ‘You know what? We lyin’ ain’t nothin’, and I’d have to believe them because I don’t know,” he continued. “I go to sleep and wake up in the hospital. I don’t feel anything. I just hope it stops happening.”