Lil Wayne’s Teenage Daughter Releases Statement on Rapper’s Health

Lil Wayne’s daughter has given fans the update they’ve been waiting for since news of the rapper’s hospitalization broke.

18-year-old Reginae Carter reassured the rapper’s fans in a Twitter post on Monday, revealing, “My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concerns. you guys are amazing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns😘😘 you guys are amazing 😇 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

She followed that up with a tweet urging fans, “don’t believe everything you hear.”

The 34-year-old Grammy-winner was taken to the hospital this weekend after suffering multiple seizures. He was found unconscious in his hotel room.

The performer has a history of seizures, which he has opened up about in the past.

In 2013 the rapper revealed that he had been dealing with epilepsy for some time and chose to speak out after news of one of his hospitalizations scared fans.

“This wasn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh….I have had a bunch of seizures, you just never hear about them,” Wayne told Power 106 at the time. “My heart rate went down to 30 percent. I have people around me who know how to handle it. This time was real bad because I had three back to back and the third one was so bad.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Denise Truscello