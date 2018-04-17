Danielle Bregoli Throws Fists in Fight With ‘Whoa Vicky’

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, aka the Dr. Phil “Cash Me Outside” girl, threw fists with fellow rappers Whoa Vicky and Lil Tay.

According to TMZ, a brawl between Danielle and social media star Whoa Vicky, the 18-year-old who claims to be a billionaire, broke out after Danielle claimed Vicky used a racially derogatory term to describe one of her best friends at a birthday party. After exchanging a few choice words, the incident turned physical with Danielle throwing a punch before leaving the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Don’t be showin up tryin to film me to get views. I shouldn’t have cracked dhat hoe like I did, but whatever. She a joke. Moving on,” Danielle said in a social media post that has since been deleted.

Despite the minor setback, Bregoli has plenty to celebrate. In March, a Department of Juvenile Justice judge in Palm Beach, Florida terminated Danielle’s five-year probation after just seven months. As previously reported, she pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft and filing a false police report back in August.

The 14-year-old enlisted Tiger Wood’s attorney, Doug Duncan, stayed out of trouble and completed 100 hours of community service to help persuade the judge to close her case.

In February, Danielle’s father surrendered his parental rights over to her mother, Barbara Bregoli, just weeks ago.

According to legal documents, Danielle’s bad blood with her father, Ira Peskowitz, has led to his name officially being removed from her birth certificate.

It is alleged that Danielle’s mother and father struck a deal in which he surrendered all parental rights, including custody and child support, though it is not known what that deal entailed. It is also alleged that Danielle, who wants her father completely out of her life, wants to keep her legal last name Danielle, and a judge has agreed.

The removal of Peskowitz from Danielle’s birth certificate comes after he allegedly only wanted to be a part of Danielle’s life due to the teen’s new-found fame, which included hefty paychecks.

In July, Peskowitz attempted to get out of paying child support by filing papers in Palm Beach County, Florida saying that his celebrity daughter was capable of providing for herself financially and that he should not have to pay $1,100 a month for her. In the documents, he also slammed Danielle’s mother for “exploiting the minor child as a ‘celebrity’ for the child’s bad behavior.”

Danielle rose to fame after an appearance on Dr. Phil. She has since gone on to pursue a lucrative rap career, recently signing a multi-million-dollar contract with Atlantic Records. The teenager has already released five singles on her own, with one of them, “Hi Bich” getting streamed more than 15 million times on Spotify.

Her latest single, a diss track, “These Heaux” has garnered a lot of buzz as well, and she is slated to go on tour this month, already having performed at sold out venues.