Liev Schreiber Hospitalized

Actor Liev Schreiber was hospitalized this past weekend.

The Scream star stayed overnight at a hospital in NYC on Sunday, and had several tests ran on him earlier today, according to a report from TMZ.

The report says that doctors don’t know the nature of the issue, and that the 58-year-old actor is able to walk and talk with zero issues and has full use of all four limbs.

A representative for the actor told TMZ, “Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work.”

Schreiber rose to fame in the early 1990s for his roles in beloved indie comedies like Party Girl and The Daytrippers. He then got his big break as the wrongfully-accused Cotton Weary in the Scream franchise before moving on to even bigger roles. Schreiber won a Tony Award in 2005 for his role in David Mamet’s play Glengarry Glen Ross.

Starting in 2013, Schreiber played the lead role in Showtime’s crime drama Ray Donovan, for which he received three Emmy nominations across the series’ seven-year run. In more recent years, he is best-known for his work with acclaimed director Wes Anderson, appearing in Isle of Dogs (2018), The French Dispatch (2021), and Asteroid City (2023).

His most recent on-screen appearance was earlier this year in Darren Aronofsky’s crime comedy thriller Caught Stealing alongside Austin Butler and Matt Smith.

In general, Schreiber is one of the more decorated actors in Hollywood these days, with one Tony Award win alongside nominations for nine Emmys and five Golden Globes.