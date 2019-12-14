Liam Hemsworth Turns Fan’s Wedding Day Into a Memory They’ll Never Forget With These Photos

A couple’s wedding in Australia just got a bit more memorable thanks to an unexpected celebrity guest. Liam Hemsworth inadvertently surprised newlyweds Katie and Shane when they stopped by the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club after saying “I do.” The wedding photographer, Kirk Willcox, told E! News that when they stopped by the club, Hemsworth was there with a friend. It just so happens that the bride considers herself a superfan.

“My wedding couple Katie and Shane came all the way from the UK to get married on the beautiful Gold Coast, Australia. Little did they know they would run into one of Katie’s idols Liam Hemsworth,” Willcox explained. “The bride and groom were entering the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club to get a drink and celebrate with their friends and family when they noticed Liam. Once they entered the room everyone started clapping and cheering for the couple.”

After describing The Hunger Games star as being “in good spirits,” he joined them for a few professional-grade photographs, which you can check out here.

“Liam was near the window in good spirits talking to a male friend. Liam was all smiles and was happy to take photos with the bride and groom and congratulated the happy couple, which Willcox said made the bride “over the moon.”

“It definitely made the couple’s entire wedding day. Liam wished them all the best and continued having a relaxing evening by the beach.”

Following his much-talked-about split from pop star Miley Cyrus, Hemsworth himself has been getting back into the dating scene. In October, he was spotted with Dynasty star (and fellow Australian) Maddison Brown. Later that month, the actor shared an Instagram photo where he continues to show off his superhuman upper-body strength. According to Hemsworth, the seriously impressive feat is a “piece of cake.”

Hemsworth was also spotted at work on the new series Dodge and Miles in Detroit in November. The actor stars as Dodge Maynard, a man who’s desperate to make a lot of money fast to take care of his pregnant wife before he himself succumbs to his terminal illness. He joins in a “deadly game, where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter, but the prey.”

The series is slated for the upcoming streaming service Quibi, which will focus exclusively on short-form content. Hemsworth is also set to star alongside Vince Vaughn, Vivica A. Fox, and John Malkovich in the upcoming crime movie Arkansas.