Liam Hemsworth Was Spotted Without His Wedding Ring Back in June, Possibly Signaling Marriage Troubles

Following the news that Liam Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce form Miley Cyrus, a new report states that the actor was spotted without his wedding ring back in June, possibly signaling the pair were having marriage troubles. According to Hollywood Life, Hemsworth was seen at a Los Angeles Whole Foods grocery store on June 24, but his wedding band was not on his hand. Less than two months later, it was announced the pair had split, with photos of Cyrus kissing another woman — Brody Jenner‘s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter — surfacing around the same time.

One Aug. 12, Hemsworth addressed the spilt directly, writing in an Instagram post, “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love,” he concluded.

Cyrus posted a statement as well, though her approach was much less direct it still seemed to be in reference to the couple going their separate ways.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.

Following the news of the split, rumors began to swirl that Cyrus wanted to make things, but that Hemsworth has substance abuse issues that she could not be around for due to her own past issues with drugs and alcohol.

Source’s close to Hemsworth denied this, and offered a counter-argument that the split could have been avoided if Cyrus had not been unfaithful.

“This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behavior,” the source said.

Cyrus has since released a new single titled Slide Away, in which she implies that the substance issues are what cause the divide between the two of them.

