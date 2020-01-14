Liam Hemsworth Spotted Kissing Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks While Vacationing in Australia

Liam Hemsworth is showing some PDA towards his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks less than one month after his divorce from ex-wife Miley Cyrus was finalized. Hemsworth and Brooks have been rumored to be dating for a few months now, Hemsworth even introduced her to his parents last month as she was greeted with hugs. The two were spotted on Sunday enjoying a day on the beach in Australia in Byron Bay, where they were seen kissing one another, as well as, showing affection for each other both in and out of the water.

In photos posted by New Idea magazine, Hemsworth sported a colorful pair of swim trunks as his model girlfriend showed off her curves in a red and white striped bikini. The two seemingly enjoyed soaking up the sun on the white sandy beach, before getting in the water where the actor was spotted grabbing Brooks behind.

Hemsworth, who’s birthday is today, Jan. 13, called things off from his ex back in August after pictures surfaced of she and Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter kissing in Italy. The former pair had been together on-and-off for 10 years, but split after just eight months of marriage. The two were engaged for the second time, but never put a date on when they had planned on saying “I do” until the Woosley Fire in Malibu, California, changed their perspective on a few things. When they lost their home in the Los Angeles city, they jumped into making their relationship legal in a surprise ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee — Cyrus’ hometown.

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating after meeting on set of The Last Song, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. When they got back together in 2016, that’s when the “Mother’s Daughter” singer started wearing her engagement ring again.

Despite giving their relationship a second shot, they decided it was best to go their separate ways. They two commented on their split via social media, but haven’t said much outside of that. It’s being said that there are no hard feelings between the two but that Hemsworth is happy to be moving on.

As for Cyrus, she’s moved forward with another native to Australia, Cody Simpson. The two have shown their love for each other via social media. In fact, in late December, Cyrus gave her fans some relationship advice by urging them to date their “best friend.” It appears that she has moved on from Hemseworth and is happy.