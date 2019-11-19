Liam Hemsworth Spotted Hard at Work on New Show in Wake of Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is focusing on his work in the wake of his Miley Cyrus split. The actor has been spotted on the set of Dodge and Miles, the new show he will be co-starring in with Billy Burke, and he looks determined. By all appearances, Hemsworth is not letting his divorce bother him.

Pictures of Hemsworth on set came out on Monday, and were published by Just Jared. Bystanders captured brief glimpses of him on set with Burke, looking deadly serious about his work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos circulated online, fans applauded Hemsworth for his professionalism. He is reportedly filming at the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, and many fans had stories to share about how kind he is, and generous in taking the time to interact with strangers.

😍😍😍 Liam Hemsworth is filming in Detroit! Looks to be the same outfit he wore in Toronto while filming for his new show Dodge and Miles#LiamHemsworth #Detroit #DodgeAndMiles pic.twitter.com/ugRiOOfYFE — Randy Walker (@RandyWalker) November 18, 2019

The pictures show Hemsworth in a gray sweatshirt standing around parked cars in some kind of all-white show room, and it seems to have been open to the public, as so many people were on the scene. Burke appeared in a few pictures too.

Dodges and Miles stars Hemsworth as Dodge Maynard, a man who is trying to make a lot of money fast to take care of his pregnant wife, before he himself succumbs to his terminal illness. He joins in a “deadly game, where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter, but the prey.”

The show is being made for Quibi, the upcoming streaming service that still has many people scratching their heads. Quibi is a platform made specifically for streaming entertainment on mobile devices, and will not be available on the big screen. Each of the shows and features for Quibi are “quick bites,” airing in installments of just a few minutes at a time.

#HQ @LiamHemsworth filming his new Quibi series Dodge and Miles with co-star Billy Burke on Monday afternoon in Detroit, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/DA6VvEK5xt — Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemswsource) November 19, 2019

Of course, Hemsworth is a big draw these days, not just for his acting talent and his resume but because his personal life is of such interest to fans. Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus in September, less than two weeks after she was seen kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter.

Hemsworth and Cyrus were a fan-favorite couple, going back about a decade in pop culture history. They got together after co-starring in The Last Song, itself a love story that fans connected with deeply. Through ten years of ups and downs, many people felt invested in their romance, so it was a personal gut punch when they split up.

Cyrus has moved on, first to a relationship with Carter and then on to one with Australian singer Cody Simpson. Fans still have questions and mixed opinions on the whole situation, but Cyrus has asked for space from the scrutiny. It looks like Hemsworth is putting his focus elsewhere.