Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-In-Law Elsa Pataky Weighs in on Split From Miley Cyrus

Since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announced their divorce in August, the former couple have both kept a low profile about their relationship. Even though the two were married for under a year, they had been together for the better part of 10 years. And while both Hemsworth and Cyrus have been quiet, the same can't be said of Hemsworth's sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky.

According to E! Online, Pataky, who's married to Liam's brother (and fellow actor) Chris Hemsworth, shared her opinion on the break-up at the launch of the Christmas campaign for the lingerie brand Women's Secret.

"My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well," Pataky said. "He's a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better. You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed."

This isn't the first time the Hemsworth clan have circled the wagons around Liam. Last month, it was reported that both his brother Chris along with Pataky had gone out of the way to distance the 29-year-old actor from his 26-year-old ex. The two had even allegedly gone so far as to text Cyrus "a warning" to give Liam some much-needed space in the wake of their divorce, citing that they felt they'd welcomed their new sister-in-law to their family despite complaints she was too wild and immature.

While he hasn't been vocal about the split, back in September Liam Hemsworth showed up in an Instagram post with his brother, Chris on the set of a feature film the two were involved with making on the Makepeace Island in Australia. More recently, he was spotted on the set of Dodge and Miles, another feature film he'll be starring in. As far as his dating life goes, he was recently seen out and about with fellow actor Maddison Brown.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has been seen galavanting with both The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter as well as actor/singer Cody Simpson. Though it appears the pop superstar has unfollowed both Carter and her ex-husband on Instagram in the wake of the break-ups.