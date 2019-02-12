Liam Hemsworth Breaks Silence After Hospitalization

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence surrounding his recent hospitalization.

The Independence Day: Resurgence star took to Instagram on Monday to address his recent hospitalization for kidney stones, which forced him to back out of attending the 61st Grammy Awards Sunday night as well as the premiere of his new film, Isn’t It Romantic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hemsworth’s wife, Miley Cyrus, attended the premiere in his place.

“Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys,” he captioned the gallery of images showing his Isn’t It Romantic co-star Rebel Wilson and Cyrus at the film’s premiere. “Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days.”

“Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me,” he continued. “Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day flick so if ya ain’t got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!

Wilson had revealed on the Grammys red carpet that Hemsworth wouldn’t be cheering on Cyrus in the crowd as she performed “In My Blood” with Shawn Mendes as well as took part in a star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton. While she was unable to give exact details, she explained that he had texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine.”

A source later revealed that Hemsworth had to be hospitalized due to kidney stones.

Standing by her husband’s side, Cyrus took his place at the premiere for Isn’t It Romantic on Monday, revealing on Instagram that night that her “hunky husband” wasn’t able to attend “due to health reasons.”

“He is taking this time to rest / heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial,” she added. “I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. luckiest.”

“Getting sick blows. But so do I,” she added in a second post. “Get well soon babe. I love you.”

“In @liamhemsworth ‘s absence, he sent the next best/equal sexiest thing: @mileycyrus,” Wilson wrote on her own Instagram account. “Thanks Miley for being so cool and championing our film. I’m so proud of your hubby!”

Although unable to attend, Hemsworth kept tabs on the night on his Instagram account, sharing a number of doctored photos to his Instagram Story with his face placed over a duplicate body of Cyrus’.