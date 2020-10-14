Leonardo DiCaprio Is Coming to Netflix for New Comedy

✖

Leonardo DiCaprio is heading for a Netflix original! The One Upon A Time In Hollywood star will be joining other notable names in Hollywood like Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel and Jennifer Lawrence in the upcoming comedy series Don't Look Up. Adam McKay, who is directing and who wrote the script, also has names like Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Tomer Sisley lined up to make appearances according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The plot will focus on two low-level scientists who discover that a meteor is about to strike Earth in a six month time span, and have set off to warn the world but instead find a pretty unreceptive audience in the meantime. DiCaprio and Lawrence are set to play the two scientists. The cast and crew anticipate their first shoot to start Nov. 19 in Boston. This will be DiCaprio and Hill's second time working together as the two both starred in Wolf of Wallstreet. Also, landing DiCaprio was huge for McKay since the actor is already working with Martin Scorsese's crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

While DiCaprio is use to making headlines for his hit films, earlier this year he was highlighted for saving a man who fell overboard off a yacht in the Caribbean. According to PEOPLE, the 45-year-old was with friends and girlfriend, Camila Morrone, on a rented boat near St. Bart's on Dec. 30 when they heard an emergency call stating that a search had been launched for a man who had drunkenly fallen off a Club Med yacht. The Oscar winner used his boat to search for the man, and the vessel was the only one searching the area where he had drifted to.

"Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man's life," a source told the publication. "The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety." Thankfully, the crew reached the man an hour before sunset and a heavy rainstorm. Prior to him being found, the man had been floating in the water for 11 hours.

"Leonardo played a blinding role in his own real-life Hollywood movie," the insider continued. "He saved the life of a man overboard who incredibly had survived by treading water for 11 hours. Leonardo's boat was the only vessel looking for him. The captain put the man's chances of survival at one in a billion — like winning the lottery."