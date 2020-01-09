Leonardo DiCaprio Rescues Man Lost in Caribbean Waters After Falling off Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio came to the rescue after a man fell overboard off a yacht in the Caribbean, using the boat they were renting to search for the man and pull him out of the water. PEOPLE reports DiCaprio was with friends and girlfriend, Camila Morrone, on a rented boat near St. Bart’s on Dec. 30 when they heard an emergency call stating that a search had been launched for a man who had drunkenly fallen off a Club Med yacht. The Oscar winner used his boat to search for the man, and the vessel was the only one searching the area where he had drifted to.

Just about one hour before sunset and a heavy rainstorm, DiCaprio’s boat spotted the man and was able to rescue him. Prior to being found, the man had been treading water for 11 hours.

“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” a source said. “The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

The Sun reports that the man who fell worked on a cruise ship.

“Leonardo played a blinding role in his own real-life Hollywood movie,” a source said. “He saved the life of a man overboard who incredibly had survived by treading water for 11 hours. Leonardo’s boat was the only vessel looking for him. The captain put the man’s chances of survival at one in a billion — like winning the lottery twice.”

“The Club Med cruise worker had fallen overboard after too much alcohol and a long night,” the source added. The captain of his ship sent out a panicked emergency message and Leonardo and his team agreed to look for the poor guy. They were the only responders, and his only chance of survival, despite being hours away.”

According to the source, the man “thought he was dreaming after being rescued by one of the world’s most famous faces.”

Following his heroic moment, DiCaprio returned to Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, where he was nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The award went to Joaquin Phoenix, but DiCaprio received a shoutout from his co-star Brad Pitt, who won for best supporting actor.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his co-stars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you man. I thank you.”

“Still — I would have shared the raft,” he added, referencing DiCaprio’s character in Titanic.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevork Djansezian/NBC