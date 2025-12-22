Pianist Leon Bates has died. He was 76.

Considered one of the finest classical pianists of all time, Bates passed away on November 21 after a seven-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Bates was such a musical virtuoso that he already knew how to play the piano and the violin by the age of six. His talent led him to perform in major venues all over the world, like Carnegie Hall and in Rome’s Olympic Stadium as part of the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Over the course of his life, he performed in Europe, China, Africa, and all over the United States, but always eventually returned to his hometown of Philadelphia.

At one 2018 recital, he was no longer able to play music because of his struggle with Parkinson’s—so his students played the recital for him in honor of his legacy.

His protégé and student Dynasty Battles shared a touching tribute to his teacher on his Instagram page.

“What set Leon Bates apart was his genuine character and the way he focused on the music above all else. He impacted countless lives through his generosity, his example, and the depth of his artistry,” he wrote. “I miss my teacher, mentor, and friend, and I will always be grateful for his guidance. His legacy will continue to shine in the music and lives he influenced for generations to come.”

Bates is survived by his wife, Jocelyn, and his three sons.