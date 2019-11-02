Lena Dunham Spotted Carrying a Cane With Bandaged Hand While out and About in Nightgown

Actress Lena Dunham was recently spotted out while wearing a nightgown and carrying a cane, while also appearing to have a bandaged hand. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Dunham is seen in the blue nightgown, while also donning a grey, thigh-length robe and slippers. The 33-year-old actress was reportedly walking to a car when cameras snapped her. She later addressed the image, sharing it on Instagram and writing, “This is what life is like when I’m struggling most with chronic illness. An Ehler-Danlos syndrome flare means that I need support from more than just my friends… so thank you, sweet cane!”

She also jokingly referred to her outfit a “glamour nighty,” and then went on to note that she was sporting a “meeting look” about an hour later. “That’s the two-fold life of a woman with chronic illness; we still rock our dreams and goals and passions (and fashions) and we live many lives in one day,” she wrote.

The photos of Dunham come nearly a week after she received the Woman of the Year award at the Friendly House Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills.

While speaking to Us Weekly at the event, Dunham spoke candidly about how she has been doing lately, saying, “I always shudder to make big statements. But I have to say, the past two years haven’t just been the happiest years of my adult life, they’ve been the happiest years of my life. And that’s not because they’ve been perfect. It’s because I now have the tools based on what I’ve been through — whether it’s losing my health or ending a long relationship, or, you know, challenges with addiction.”

“I’m not going to use the term conquer because those things are never over,” she went on to say. “But managing those things and learning that they don’t define me and that I actually have the tools to live a life of relative freedom has made me so much more confident, grounded, present. So it’s not that issues don’t come up, it’s that I have the tools to manage those issues, and that’s really what I wish for every woman.”