Lee Phillip Bell, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Creator, Dead at 91

It has been reported that Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of hit soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, has died at the age of 91. According to Deadline, Bell’s death was announced by her children: William James Bell, Bradley Phillip Bell and Lauralee Bell Martin.

“Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother,” Bell’s family said in a collective statement. “Gracious and kind, she enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her tremendously.” At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.

Following the news of Bell’s passing, many have taken to social media to mourn the loss, with one fan tweeting, “Lee Phillip Bell was a real one. Bill was the creator but she held it down. RIP, Queen. She gets all the flowers forever.”

RIP Lee Phillip Bell and sending love and sympathy to Bradley Phillip Bell, Lauralee Bell Martin and all the family. She was a true trailblazer. https://t.co/p3A3QJKs47 — Angela Bishop (@AngelaBishop) February 26, 2020

“I’m so sad to hear of Lee Phillip Bell’s passing. My heart goes out to Lauralee and Brad Bell, as well as the cast and crew of Y&R and B&B. You will be deeply missed,” wrote another fan.

This is sad 😥. I worked on The Young and the Restless exactly 7 years ago. It was my first principal role on a Broadcast TV Show. One of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I will be forever grateful. Thank you and R.I.P. Lee Phillip Bellhttps://t.co/q2Ves11EUZ — Jessica A. Caesar (@JessicaACaesar) February 26, 2020

“I guess you know by now that Lee Phillip Bell passed away. What an iconic lady. She will be so sorely missed. The Young and the Restless will never be the same. I have known her name for over 43 years, and this is just too sad. R.I.P. Lee. Prayers to your family,” someone else said, tweeting to The Young and the Restless actor Doug Davidson.

“Devastating news that Lee Phillip Bell has died. YR fans please embrace the people that loved her so very much! Especially their daughter, Lauralee Bell!” exclaimed another heartbroken fan.

Today we join @YandR_CBS and @BandB_CBS in mourning the passing of Lee Phillip Bell. As a co-creator, Lee Phillip Bell helped build and create daytime dramas we know and love. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/b3gZWI6OTQ — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) February 26, 2020

“Sad day in the soap world – RIP Lee Phillip Bell #BoldandBeautiful My prayers are with her family & friends and all those that worked with her over the years,” one last fan offered.

As an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, Bell won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series as co-creator of The Young and the Restless in 1975, and a recipient of the Daytime Emmys’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic – Getty Images