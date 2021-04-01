Lee MacMillan, Social Media Influencer, Dies by Suicide at 28

✖

Social media influence Lee MacMillan has died. Known on Instagram and YouTube for van trips through Canada and South America, MacMillion "took her life" on March 26, according to a post shared to her Instagram account. Local outlets report MacMillan was hit and killed by an Amtrak train near Santa Barbara, California. She was 28.

In the post, MacMillan was remembers as "the brightest light, a magnetic force of nature and was loved by so so many." It added that "after living an extraordinary life, and fighting a brave battle with depression, our hearts are shattered to share that Lee took her life on Friday." The memorial post went on to request that fans "spread the message that mental health is just as real as physical health, and that illness can strike anyone," urging followers to ask for help, it’s absolutely necessary to ask for help and also "talk to your loved ones. Check in. Ask them genuinely how they’re doing. Be available to help. To listen. To offer help. Remove the stigma of asking for help." It also reflected on MacMillan's own struggles with mental health, noting that the 28-year-old "was candid and open about her own struggles" and was "receiving help: from professionals, from family, from friends."

"Let's spread the awareness of this issue, for Lee and every one else who needs to hear this: [speak up for Lee]," it continued. "And hold your loved ones tight. Tell them you love them. Because life can change in an instant. We will miss her with every fiber of our hearts."

This is a developing story….

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.