LeAnn Rimes’ Dog Dies Following Vicious Coyote Attack

LeAnn Rimes beloved dog Eveie has died after being attacked by a coyote.

The “How Do I Live” singer, who owned Eveie with husband Eddie Cibrian, announced in an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 7, that her pooch passed away just a day after she was attacked by a coyote.

Rimes shared the news alongside a gallery of images of Eveie remembering their time together.

“This is one of the most difficult, heartbroken moments our whole family has ever experienced,” Rimes wrote. “Our baby, Eveie, was attacked in front of us yesterday by a coyote. She was so much more than our dog, she was an old soul.”

“She’d look in your eyes and speak deeply into you without any words. Eddie, the boys and myself are left with such a hole in our family and in our hearts. She was our daughter, our boy’s best friend,” Rimes said, referring to Cibrian and his two sons Jake, 11, and Mason, 15.

“We were so blessed to have her stumble into our lives, to have LovEd her with every inch of our being and to have her LovE us back just the same,” she wrote. “hey’ll never be another Eveie, she was one of a kind. There will always be great LovE and gratitude in our hearts for the years we were blessed to care for her.”

“Eveie, I know you can hear us when we say ‘You were and always will be our angel. We LovE you beyond, beyond. Rest well and we’ll see you again when we ourselves leave this earth plane to join you in the vast field of consciousness,’” Rimes concluded.

Cibrian also paid tribute to Evie, writing on Instagram that “one day we will look into each others eyes again, my sweet girl. RIP 2~6~19.”

The couple’s posts were met with a slew of supportive messages and prayers from friends, family, and fans, which Rimes later commented was the only “good thing to come out of this situation… we really know how much we’re loved, and we’re so grateful.”

As she mourns Eveie’s death, Rimes announced that several shows on her tour had been rescheduled. Her show at he Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, on Feb. 7 has been moved to Thursday, May 2, her stop at the Cabot Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Feb. 8 has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 28, and her performance at the Flying Monkey Performance Center in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Feb 9 will now take place on Friday, March 1.