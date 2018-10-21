Leah Remini and Jada Pinkett Smith End Their Feud Over Scientology

Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini have reportedly settled their public feud, which began last year over Remini’s TV series condemning Scientology.

Remini has gone after the Church of Scientology hard in her docu-series on E!, Scientology and the Aftermath. In an interview relating to the series, she claimed that Smith was a Scientologist as well, which the actress denied. According to a new report by PEOPLE, Remini will be featured on an upcoming episode of Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

“What was really emotional about it was realizing that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed,” Smith said of the episode.

Remini herself was an active member of the Church of Scientology for 35 years. She split from the organization very publicly in 2013, and has since made it her mission to expose the secrets of the religion. Smith admitted that speaking to Remini about her experience gave her a new perspective on the works of L. Ron Hubbard.

“You have to treat people with kindness because you don’t know what they’re going through,” she said. “When she told me her story, I had so much more compassion and it reiterated the necessity to just be gentle and kind because we’re all f—ing devastated.”

Smith also confirmed that it was Remini herself who actually instigated the interview.

“It was really beautiful and she reached out to me,” she said. “She was much more bigger than me in that way. It was nice to reconnect and release ourselves from all that nonsense that doesn’t matter.”

The conflict between Remini and Smith really began way back in 2015, when Remini published her book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. In it, she claimed that Jada Pinkett Smith was a prominent figure in the Church of Scientology, and she had had a strange encounter with her at the home of Tom Cruise himself. The claim came back up in September of 2017, when she gave an interview with The Daily Beast.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” she said. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Smith declined to answer the outlet’s request for comment, though she addressed the story later in a tweet.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech,” she wrote. “But I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

The new episode of Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, hits Facebook on Monday, Oct. 22.