Leah Remini Calls out LAPD’s Handling of Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Case

Leah Remini is possibly the most outspoken opponent of Scientology in Hollywood right now. She wrote a memoir about her experience in the church, she hosts a show on A&E about exposing their secrets, and now she’s speaking up about a case that she says the Church of Scientology is trying to cover up — the allegations of rape leveled against Danny Masterson.

Remini — known for King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait — was a member of the Church of Scientology for over thirty years. She says that she left after being discouraged from asking questions, and after mounting evidence of abuse and violence overcame her belief. For the other alleged victims, she’s now the public face of the fight against Scientology. This week, Remini gave a long interview at The Daily Beast about her experience fighting the monolithic power of the church she once belonged to, and particularly the way they’re handling the ongoing case of Danny Masterson.

When women began coming forward in the last year with their cases against Danny Masterson for sexual abuse and assault, Remini recognized it as a cover-up by her former church. She helped to unite some of the women who had been hurt by Masterson — all of them former Scientologists.

Masterson himself is an avowed Scientologist, and has been for many years. He was a member of the church when he dated a woman named Chrissie Bixler for about six years in the early 2000s. Bixler has accused Masterson of repeated sexual assault, and she’s accused the church of helping him to cover it up. Since meeting Remini and getting connected with Masterson’s other alleged victims, she’s on a crusade — against Masterson, his publicist, Scientology, and even Netflix, for allowing Masterson to keep his job on The Ranch after firing Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K.

Because your boyfriend tells you it’s not rape if you’re in a relationship and then his church covers it up. #WhyWomenDontReport — chrissie bixler (@ChrissieBixler) October 15, 2016

Both Bixler and Remini would argue that Masterson’s continued employment at Netflix is due to the power of his affiliation with the church. They also say that’s why the LAPD is already mishandling Masterson’s case. Despite the department’s recent statement that they would take all cases seriously, Remini and Bixler believe the church and the police are simply too close to be trusted.

“Scientology is very slick in that it’s partnered in this Police Activities League with the Hollywood division,” Remini told The Daily Beast. “What it’s done is it’s aligned itself as per its policies, because there are Scientology policies that say, ‘Safe-point yourself to the area police department because then nobody will attack your good works,’ so it’s all very pointed and calculated.”

The LAPD has 28 open cases of sex crimes in the entertainment industry and expects to file more in the coming months.

Remini’s show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath just finished airing its second season. The series won an Emmy this year.