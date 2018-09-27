Leah Remini Claims Katie Holmes Would ‘Lose Custody of Suri’ Cruise If They Were to Meet Up

In a new interview, Leah Remini claimed Katie Holmes would lose custody of Suri Cruise if they were to meet up.

Buzzfeed reports that — while speaking to LaPalme Magazine — Remini brought up both Holmes and Nicole Kidman, both of whom are ex-wives of Tom Cruise.

“I keep wondering – why haven’t Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents,” she said, citing possible insight into how the two women personally feel about Scientology.

“Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me, and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri,” she added, seemingly implying that Scientology leaders could be using the child as means of keeping tabs on Holmes. “It’s quite sick, really.”

Remini — a well-known and outspoken critic of the church — also alleged that the church has been aggressive in its fight back against her. “Members of the church go to my mother’s restaurant, confront my little sister and my step-kids in San Francisco, trying to intimidate us,” the actress said.

The former King of Queens star spent most of her life in the Church of Scientology, but left in 2003. She has since mounted somewhat of a crusade against it, even going so far as to create a TV series designed to unearth secrets and scandals.

In addition to her opinion on the church, Remini has spoken candidly in the past about her feelings on Tom Cruise as well. Cruise — one of the church’s most notable members — once came up during a Reddit AMA that Remini was holding and she was asked if she felt he was a “good person.”

“No! Just going to get straight to it, no,” she fired off. “There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.”

“Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical,” Remini added.

“People who’ve worked with me will say I can be an a—, [but] all actors can be. That is different,” she then went on to say. “He’s very similar to [Scientology leader] David Miscavige, they could be twins.”

The new issue of LaPalme Magazine featuring Remini on the cover will be released this fall.