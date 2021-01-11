'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Reacts to False Report That He Died

✖

Ice-T took to Twitter to address rumors that he died. The Law & Order actor told his fans that he was informed by a friend that they saw somewhere on the internet that the rapper died. Clarifying more than once with fans, Ice-T assured everyone he is not dead.

"My friend just call and said he read on the net that I died... Wow. That's news to me," he tweeted. In a separate tweet, the actor posted a screenshot of a headline that said his family was in mourning, but again, assured fans that he is very much alive. "Lol... I promise to let ya'll know if I die..."

My friend just call and said he read on the net that I died... Wow.. That’s news to me. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 10, 2021

Ice-T just celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Coco Austin. The two celebrated the first day of the new year by celebrating their love for one another. Austin took to Instagram to shared photos of their evening, and fans couldn't help but to notice Austin's choice of outfit. In a sheer, skin-tight dress, the 41-year-old specified that her husband was the one who picked out the special outfit. However, the jaw-dropping dress was completely see through.

"I'd say Coco and I had a great 20th Anniversary Celebration last night... Thanks for all the LOVE," Ice-T wrote in the caption for his post. "We TRULY appreciate it. Austin assured her fans that the couple and their friends kept the group small and that everyone celebrated safely. "Happy New Years everyone!! It was Ice and mines 20th anniversary too and instead of having a big party this year like planned we decided to go to dinner with a small group of friends to bring in the New Year... Ice's older daughter Tesha made it out this year too, it was a nice intimate night.. Cheers."

While Ice-T is laying rumors to rest, Austin had to do the same recently when it comes to their marriage. After speculation stirred that the two were on the road to divorce, Austin explained to her fans that the two were happily married. When a concerned can asked if the couple was having trouble in paradise because they never see any photos of them together when Austin is in Arizona, Austin said that he travels with her every time but doesn't like taking photos. She then proceeded to post photos with Ice-T after that to show everyone they are going strong.