Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Rocks Sheer Top for Anniversary Dinner: 'He Picked This One Out'

New Year's Day was a special occasion for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T and his wife, model Coco Austin, and not just because it meant the end of 2020. It was also the 20th anniversary of their wedding, so they went all out with a small group of friends. The celebrity power couple showed off photos from the event, displaying Austin's sheer see-through top.

"I’d say Coco and I had a great 20th Anniversary Celebration last night... Thanks for all the LOVE," Ice-T wrote in the caption for his post. "We TRULY appreciate it." In her post, Austin assured fans they only had a small gathering with friends and Ice-T's daughter, LeTesha Marrow, as they have taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"It was Ice and mines 20th anniversary too and instead of having a big party this year like planned we decided to go to dinner with a small group of friends to bring in the New Year.. Ice's older daughter Tesha made it out this year too, it was a nice intimate night.. Cheers," Austin wrote. She included many more photos from the party, including a couple of funny pictures with Marrow. Austin also told a fan that Ice-T "picked this one out," referring to her revealing top.

Austin and Ice-T were personally affected by the coronavirus. In June, Austin's father, Steve Austin, tested positive for the virus and spent 40 days in an intensive care unit. Steve finally left the hospital in early August, but Ice-T said he still needs extra oxygen. "My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now," the rapper wrote on Twitter on Nov. 29. He included the hashtag "COVID is not a game" to hammer home his point.

Ice-T has also told fans on Twitter that several of his close friends have had the virus. In early December, he mourned his friend Paul Devoux, known as Ganxsta Ridd. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July, Ice-T said he knew eight people who died from the virus. "I've made it through so much in my life. I don't want to die because of this, and especially with a new daughter," the actor, who shares 5-year-old Chanel with Austin, said at the time. "So, yeah, I'm aware, and I'm concerned, and I'm cautious. If you want to call that scared, call it scared."