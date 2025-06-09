‘Law & Order’ Star Kelli Giddish Shares Heartbreaking Loss: ‘I Don’t Really Have the Words’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Kelli Giddish is mourning the death of her dog, Frannie, after almost 15 years together.

Sharing sweet moments with Frannie throughout their time together, the actress wrote on Instagram Friday, “lost my girl yesterday. she’s been by my side every step for nearly 15 years. wise, warm, gentle but our family’s fierce protector. my protector and confidante.”

She continued, “i don’t really have the words to say every thing that she meant to me- so much love in my heart and hers, we found each other- and that’s what i’m beyond thankful for.”

Giddish’s friends and fans were quick to share supportive messages in the comments. “Oh honey- in it right now. The pain is real,” wrote actress Ali Wentworth. Law & Order: SVU‘s Ryan Buggle chimed in, “oh Frannie you were so special,” as Rebekah Kennedy added, “The sweetest dog. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

“Oh Frannie Mae!! The best girl there ever was!!” one fan account wrote. “I’m devastated for y’all!! I’m so so sorry Kelli!! Sending you so much love!!”

Giddish’s heartbreaking news came a day after Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Christopher Meloni announced that his dog Scotty had also passed.

“He began as a rescue pup from Kentucky. The kids named him Scotty, I wanted to name him Biscotti…the kids won,” Meloni wrote. “My ‘pet’ name for him was Little Mister, pronounced Lidder Midder. Towards the end I found myself calling him “Puppy” as if to recall happier times and maybe stave off the inevitable.”

The SVU alum continued, “He had cancer and was given 1 month to live. He gave us 3- he was a giver. 14 years was a good run, and in the words of Jon Stewart, ‘in a world of good boys, Scotty was the best.’” He concluded, “It is never easy… Godspeed Lidder Midder.”