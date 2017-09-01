Lauren Conrad and Husband William Tell Welcome Their First Child

Former MTV reality star, Lauren Conrad gave birth to her first child with husband, William Tell. PEOPLE confirms that the couple, who married in 2014, welcomed a baby boy, Liam James Tell on July 1, 2017.

In a statement to the publication, the family shared that “Mom, dad and baby are doing well” and are “already in love.”

This past winter, the 31-year-old announced via Instagram that she and her husband were expecting a baby this summer. Just last month, she told PEOPLE that she and her husband were getting “antsy to meet their baby boy.”

“I think the most exciting thing is just to meet your tiny person that you’ve been growing for so long,” the lifestyle blogger and fashion designer said. “Up until now, they’re kind of a mystery to you, so I think we’re just really excited to meet our new family member.”

Conrad has wanted to have a boy for quite some time now. The former Hills star told Parents magazine that she was not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth.

“Maybe I’m just naïve, but it’s pretty low on my list of concerns. I feel like women have been doing this forever,” she said.

Congratulations to the happy family!