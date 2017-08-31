‘OITNB’ Star Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Welcome a Baby Girl

Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon is a mom!

Prepon and her fiancé Ben Foster welcomed their first child together, a source tells Us Weekly. The actress revealed the couple was expecting a baby girl during an appearance on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan in June.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s kind of weird, ’cause it sneaks up on you where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already. But then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, she needs to like come out already,” The Girl on the Train actress told the hosts.

While on the morning talk show, she spoke about her pregnancy cravings.

“[My dad] was a doctor and when he would have a break we would go to this Jewish deli. We would get this pastrami on rye sandwich with a Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. When I was a kid that’s what we would get with my dad. With like mustard and sauerkraut. What’s so funny is I have not eaten that stuff probably since I was a kid with my dad. So when I got pregnant, all of a sudden I was like, ‘I need a pastrami on rye. I need a Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. I need mustard and sauerkraut.’ These crazy Jewish deli cravings hit me so hard. Isn’t that funny?”

After their daughter’s arrival, the couple enjoyed a dinner date at Out East in NYC’s East Village neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 22. An eyewitness tells the publication that the two enjoyed cocktails and wine during dinner.

Prepon and Foster announced their pregnancy in January, shortly after confirming their engagement in October of last year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!