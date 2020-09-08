Laura Dern Seemingly Back in US, Calling Her 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Fate Into Question

In September, Jurassic World announced that three fan-favorite characters from the Jurassic Park films would be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel, Jurassic World: Dominion. One of the characters who will be making a return is Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler. Jurassic World: Dominion is reportedly filming in the United Kingdom. But, recently, the Daily Mail reported that Dern appears to be back in the United States while the other members of the cast are still filming across the pond. All of this has led to increased speculation about the fate of Sattler in the upcoming sequel.

Dern has reportedly been filming the sequel at Pinewood Studios in England with Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. However, the actor took part in an Instagram Live on Friday with former UN ambassador Samantha Power in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden. Dern appeared to be at her home in Los Angeles during the conversation. This prompted fans to question her about her role in Jurassic World: Dominion. Although, Dern kept the focus on politics and did not address anything about the upcoming sequel. Since she does not appear to still be in the United Kingdom, as her other co-stars are, some fans are concerned about what this could mean for Sattler's role in the sequel. But, until the film does come out, fans will simply have to speculate about the character's fate.

As previously mentioned, Jurassic World announced that the original three heroes from Jurassic Park — Dern's Sattler, Neill's Alan Grant, and Goldblum's Ian Malcolm — would be returning to the franchise for Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion. The film follows 2015's Jurassic World and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, both of which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Dern previously shared the news of her return to the franchise in September. At the time, she appeared during a screening of The Battle at Big Rock, a short film set in the same world as the Jurassic Park series. During a Q&A session that followed the screening, a fan asked about the possibility of the Jurassic Park heroes returning to the franchise. In response to the question, Dern walked out and revealed the exciting news. She said, as seen in a video that was posted on the official Jurassic World Twitter account, "Hey everyone! I'm so excited — I guess you've heard I will be coming back to join everybody for Jurassic World 3. And I will see you in 2021!"

Earlier this year, Dern opened up about her return to the franchise. According to Cinema Blend, the Marriage Story actor is thrilled to be part of the project. "I’m really excited at the idea. They’re working away in the land of what the story will be," Dern said. "I love Ellie Sattler and I have grown up with her alongside me. [There are] so many children, and particularly young women, who idolized and felt she was sort of one of their first feminist, badass action characters. I love the idea of seeing where she is now, and the idea of being with Sam and Jeff again, and being in the company of Colin. But also with vision of Steven’s [Spielberg], and with the support of Frank Marshall. It’s like going back and being with your family."