Latest CNN Hiring Leaves Staff 'Demoralized,' Report Claims

A recent hire has executives wondering if they made the right decision, at least according a new report.

CNN's decision to bring back former host Brian Stelter, 39, who was axed two years ago due to poor ratings, has reportedly backfired, per a source who spoke with In Touch. "Brian was fired for a reason — he isn't likable and nothing has changed," the insider claims. "This has left everyone demoralized. It feels like CNN is digging itself deeper into its ratings nightmare. If the answer to CNN's problems is to rehire him, we're doomed!"

Notice of his return was made public by an email newsletter leak in early September. Stelter told subscribers of CNN's "Reliable Sources" media newsletter that he would be returning as the lead author of the publication, which he founded in 2015. The official newsletter launch was Sept. 9. He also noted that he would begin making on-air appearances on CNN as a commentator and create "digital content," Variety reports.

CNN initially parted ways with Stelter after canceling the TV show of the same title as the newsletter in 2022. Just before his return to the network, Oliver Darcy exited. He took over Stelter's position. Darcy launched a newsletter called "Status," which covers media, entertainment and the tech industry.

At the time of Stelter's exit, the network was headed by Chris Licht, the former CBS executive whom Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had hired to replace ousted CNN president Jeff Zucker. He was let go less than a year later. The network is now run by Mark Thompson, a former executive at the New York Times and the BBC.

Stelter acknowledged the forever changing media landscape in his email to subscribers announcing his return. "The media industry has matured, CNN has evolved, and I have changed a lot since I signed off two years ago. I loved my old life as the anchor of a Sunday morning show but, to borrow some lingo from my video game blogger days, I finished that level of the game. Time for new levels, new challenges," he wrote.