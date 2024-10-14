Late Night TV Show Host/Comedian Found Dead by Friend: Mike Bullard Was 67

A friend of Mike Bullard discovered the comedian deceased at a residence on Friday, multiple news outlets say. The controversial late-night talk show host was 67.

City News reports that an unnamed friend found Bullard dead at the residence where the Open Mike With Mike Bullard host was staying. Authorities have not declared an official cause of death, with the coroner’s office set to release findings soon. However, friends and family cited by Insauga and Global News say that a heart attack is the suspected cause of death.

No further details on Bullard’s death — including the date of death, location of death, state of his remains or who found him — have been made public. Musician Chuck Johnson, the half-brother of the deceased, has confirmed the Mike Bullard Show host’s passing to news outlets. The family intends to hold celebration of life but has not publicized details as of press time.

In reaction to Bullard’s death, stand-up comedian Manolis Zontanos wrote, “I found out the news that we lost Mike Bullard, My condolences to his family and friends Mike Bullard is one of those guys if you talk to him for two minutes you felt like he was one of your friends from back in high school, his TV show made Canadian comedy taken more seriously, He was so funny on stage, but I think even funnier to just sit around and talk to him offstage he was always on a gentle soul, a big heart, he will truly be missed, love you dude.”

Bullard has been swamped in controversy in recent years. In 2016 he was accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend, news presenter Cynthia Mulligan. He eventually pleaded guilty for making harassing phone calls, with a judge dropping obstructing justice and criminal harassment charges related to the case. The comedian lost his CFRB radio show, Beyond the Mic with Mike Bullard, as a result of the scandal.