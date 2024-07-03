Late Night Host Comes out as Queer: See Amber Ruffin's Pride Month Message

On the last day of PRIDE Month, July 30, Amber Ruffin announced she's a proud member of the LGBTQ community. "In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I'm using the last day of PRIDE to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can't wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!" she captioned an Instagram post of her ar PRIDE events, alongside several pride flags. She divorced Dutch artist Jan Schiltmeijer in 2023 after 13 years of marriage. Several celebrity friends showed her love in her coming out post.

"Welcome baby love!! bathrooms are to the left, refreshments to the right, grab a chair. The DJ takes requests," actress and singer Cynthia Eviro commented. "You are loved and seen and appreciated!!" writer and Emmy winner Lena Waithe wrote. Kandi Burruss commented, "Congratulations!!! Happy Pride!."

Ruffin's career in comedy is impressive. She made history working as a writer for Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2014, making her the first Black woman writer in late-night TV. She's also appeared on Amber Says What?, Amber's Minute of Fury, Point, Counterpoint, and Jokes Seth Can't Tell. Ruffin also hosted The Amber Ruffin Show from 2020 to 2023, which earned her Writer's Guild of America and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Other celebs publicly came out during the month as well. Country singer Maren Morris, 34, came out as bisexual while sharing photos from her latest concert on Instagram. She finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Ryan Hurd, in January after filing to end their marriage of five years in October 2023. She cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. The two have a 4-year-old son, Hayes. Before coming out, Morris regularly used her platform to call out anti-LGBTQ+ behavior, showing her support as an ally.