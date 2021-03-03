'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Admits He 'Kind of Liked' When Donald Trump 'Pissed People Off'

✖

Last Man Standing star Tim Allen reveals he found Donald Trump's presidency to be an entertaining time. Allen joined Marc Maron for an episode of his WTF podcast, where he said he "kind of liked" how the last president "pissed people off." Instead of the chaotic events in the last four years inspiring him to choose a side or make a public declaration, he decided to remain quiet and observe what happened next.

Allen, who describes himself as a fiscal conservative, said, “I literally don’t preach anything. What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’” He continued, “I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.’”

“Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that," Allen added. "So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.” Many Trump supporters certainly gathered in crowds toward the end of his term. Shortly after the U.S. 2020 Presidential election, groups of people who (along with Trump) didn't accept the polling results, led an insurrection on the U.S. capitol building. Allen, however, spoke out about the "horrible, embarrassing, and shameful" event, and criticized the now-impeached President for his involvement or lack thereof. "Why didn't the powers-that-be go [to the Capitol]?" Allen asked, per Entertainment Weekly. "When I was watching that, I felt that the president should have been a stand-up guy and go there with his security and say, 'Hey, come on. No, no, no, no.' Maybe they don't allow that."

"He could do whatever he wanted. Go there yourself. Say, 'Come on out, people… I never said any of this. That was not in that speech. I never said, Go storm the Capitol,' or whatever," Allen said, responding to the idea that Trump could've also told the crowd to evacuate the building without going to the Capitol himself. The former Home Improvement star was vocally supportive of Donald Trump for a majority of his presidency. He attended Trump's inauguration in 2017 and even sparked some backlash after comparing the plight of being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Nazi Germany. Allen also admitted he wasn't supportive of former First Lady Hilary Clinton as the president despite his being friendly with the Clintons in the past. Though it's nothing personal; he just doesn't believe she "should have been president."