‘Last Man Standing’ Actress Molly McCook Marries Actor John Krause

Last Man Standing star Molly McCook married Broadway actor John Krause in an intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara Zoo in California. McCook’s Last Man Standing co-stars Christoph Sanders and Amanda Fuller were both in attendance. The Bold Type star Katie Stevens and singer Betty Who served as McCook’s bridesmaids.

“When John was on the road, we would visit every zoo in each city,” McCook, 29, told PEOPLE, which published photos from the wedding. “We have the most fun together, and no one makes me laugh like John.”

“Our whole relationship has been about sharing adventures, and we’re so excited to begin this new adventure in such an ideal location surrounded by friends and family,” Krause, 29, added.

Krause also shared the wedding photos on his Instagram page.

“I don’t have the words yet. All I feel is joy and love. But if you want a glimpse into our wedding yesterday, [PEOPLE] did a great job getting the inside scoop,” he wrote.

McCook wore a Liz Martinez wedding gown, and hired Wild Heart Events to plan the wedding, produced by Events by Rincon. The dress was different from one she initially planned to wear, but she changed her mind at the last moment and went back to En Blanc in Santa Monica.

“I actually chose a different dress but had a sleepless night and couldn’t stop thinking about my dream dress and went back to get it the next day,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s fairy-like with layers of sparkle that look like branches. It’s perfect to get married in at the zoo!”

McCook later told the magazine she is excited for the changes that come with being married.

“Husband and wife means partners for life. Forever with him excites me the most,” the former Ranch star said.

“It’s such a simple thing, but I’m really looking forward to referring to Molly as ‘my wife,’” Krause added. “It’s such a beautiful thing, and the love and commitment associated with that word encapsulates everything I feel for her.”

McCook stars on Fox’s Last Man Standing as Mandy Baxter. She took over the role from Molly Ephraim, who was unable to return when Fox revived the former ABC series. She also starred in five episodes of Netflix’s The Ranch as Darlene.

Krause was a member of touring productions of Wicked and American Idiot. This year, he has a role in the Broadway production Hadestown.

Photo credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images