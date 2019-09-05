LaShawn Daniels, Writer of ‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child, Dead at 41

Legendary songwriter LaShawn Daniels has died, his wife April Daniels said on Wednesday. He was 41. April wrote on Instagram that Daniels was “the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by April Daniels (@iamaprildaniels) on Sep 4, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels,” April wrote. “A Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy. We ask that you respect the privacy of our entire family during this difficult time.”

April asked that donations be made to the LaShawn Daniels Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers.

Most known as the man behind the iconic Destiny’s Child hit “Say My Name,” Daniels won a Grammy Award in 2001 for best R&B Song for the track, which was also written by group members Beyoncé, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson and Kelly Rowland.

Daniels was later nominated for the same Grammy in 2014 for Tamar Braxton‘s song “Love and War.” Other notable songwriting credits of his include Whitney Houston‘s “It’s Not Right but It’s Okay,” Jennifer Lopez‘s “If You Had My Love,” Spice Girls‘ “Holler,” Lady Gaga‘s “Telephone” and Michael Jackson‘s “You Rock My World.”

Just a few months ago, Daniels opened up abut how “Say My Name” was inspired by a past relationship. “I would be places, I would be at work and if [my girlfriend] would call or hear anyone laughing, or speaking, or doing anything in the background, she’d be like, ‘Who is that?’” he told the Recording Academy.

“Then she’d be like, ‘Well, say my name then, and tell me that you love me,’” he added, a clear reference to the lyrics in the chorus: “Say my name, say my name / If no one is around you / Say baby I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Sep 4, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

Rowland, 38, was one of the many people to share a tribute dedicated to Daniels on social media. “YOUR gift wasn’t just in your brilliant melody and lyric, it was when you walked into a room, when you laughed!” she captioned a photo of Daniels on Instagram. “I thank God for your laugh, and the time I got to share with you on this Earth!”

“Our moments in the studio, our talks, Our heart to hearts on life & family! I can not believe this….. Your will surely be missed BigShiz!!” she continued. “Sending my prayers and condolences to [April] and your children!”

Former Destiny’s Child member Luckett, 38, called Daniels “an amazing husband, father, son & a brother to many.”

“This is a tough one. Thank you for every laugh & every word of encouragement. I can’t even get started on all of your major contributions to music including ‘Say My Name’. You sat down with 4 young girls & helped to introduce us into the world of writing. Thank you. You definitely left your mark on this world & your legacy will live on forever. Praying for your beautiful family @bigshiz RIH,” Luckett added.

Photo credit: Leon Bennett / Contributor / Getty