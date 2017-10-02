Sophia Bush Sounds off on Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting

Late Sunday night, tragedy struck Las Vegas when a terrorist opened fire on a crowd of people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, used automatic weapons to shoot innocent people from his 32nd floor hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

After the attack, many have taken to Twitter to offer prayers and love to the victims and their families. There have also been plenty of people on the social media outlet using this as an opportunity to talk about gun control laws, in an effort to stop a tragedy like this in the future. Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush has been one of the more outspoken voices today.

Bush first tweeted about her heart breaking for the shooting victims, thanking the first responders for their speed and bravery. After this message, the actress went all-in on the issue of gun violence.

My heart breaks for Las Vegas. The victims and their loved ones. Thank you to all the first responders who rushed to help. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2017

Donald Trump was the first target of the rant, as Bush referenced a previous bill signed by the president that dealt with allowing more accessibility to gun silencers. She then took to the rest of the political realm, calling for more change so that a tragedy like this can be prevented.

Can you imagine how many more people would be dead and injured if the Las Vegas shooter had a silencer!? How dare you @GOP. https://t.co/GjghMDxrxS — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2017

Finally, Bush used a thread to explain how important it is for people to call their representatives and ask for change.