Larry King's Estranged Wife Contesting Secret Will

✖

Larry King's will leaving his fortune to his children isn't sitting well with estranged wife Shawn King. The legendary broadcaster was still married upon his death on Jan. 23, only filing for divorce in August 2019 and not finalizing it. Shawn King is the CNN alum's seventh wife and was surprised to learn his will had been updated before he died.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, King will be taking her complaints to court and contesting her late husband's handwritten amendment to their established plan. "We had a very watertight family estate plan," Shawn King told Page Six. "It still exists. And it is the legitimate will. Period. And I fully believe it will hold up, and my attorneys are going to be filing a response."

King added that she planned to file to court by the end of the day Monday, though this might be trouble given the President's Day holiday. Larry King's will was revealed last week ahead of his official cause of death release. The interviewer adjusted his will shortly after filing for divorce in Oct. 2019. This shifted his $2 million estate to be split between his children.

For his former wife, it is the principle of the situation that has her looking for a legal fight. She also added that their two sons, Cannon and Chance, support her legal claim to a piece of the estate and were shocked by the amended will. And while this all seems complicated as it is, the situation is already compounded due to the loss of King's other children in 2020, Andy and Chiara.

For Shawn King, she looked fondly at her time with the CNN host, noting that they had become closer friends after the divorce filing and spoke during the interviewer's time in the hospital. "In my heart, I didn't think it was really going to happen and it never did. We were partners in every sense of the way, in business, and in, well, first in our family and then in business. But we're a close family. You know, family is the most important thing, and God," King told Entertainment Tonight after he ex husband's death.

Larry King was married eight times to seven different women. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the interviewer spoke to PEOPLE about his divorce in 2020 and why he feels he drifted apart from his wife.

"We had a big age difference and that eventually takes its toll. It became an issue. Also, [Shawn] is a very religious Mormon and I'm an agnostic atheist so that eventually causes little problems. We overcame a lot, but eventually, it became a ships-passing-in-the-night situation," King told the outlet, adding that he'd always care for her in the end.