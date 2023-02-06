'White Men Can't Jump' Remake Teaser Released Starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls

The remake of the classic movie White Men Can't Jump will be released very soon. 20th Century Studios dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming movie that stars Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls. The teaser shows Jeremy (Harlow) and Kamal (Walls) talking about the money needed to play in the two-on-two basketball game. The video goes on to show Jeremy and Kamal arguing about Spike Lee being the "greatest living director."

20th Century Studios also announced that White Men Can't Jump will premiere on Hulu on May 19. The new film also stars Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera 'Tee' Kissen, Myles Bullock and Vince Staples along with others. White Men Can't Jump is directed by Calmatic who also directed the remake of House Party. The new movie is based on the 1992 film of the same name that starred Woddy Harleson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez. The original version was a huge success as it made $90.8 million worldwide and was nominated as one of the 10 best sports films of all time by the American Film Institute.

PopCulture.com recently spoke to Walls about being in the remake of White Men Can't Jump. "That movie was probably one of the most fun experiences that I've ever had on film," he said. "I was so grateful to be a part of it and to work on it. I got an opportunity to work with Jack Harlow as my castmate and co-star in it. And we played, we have a good time. It's me, it's Laura Harrier, it's Teyana Taylor. We do some fun work in it. It's going to be one of those movies that you're definitely going to watch several times. And it was a gift to merge all your loves. When you love acting, I love sports and to be able to do all those things at the same time, it was a gift."

White Men Can't Jump will mark the acting debut of Harlow who is one of the top rap artists today. The 24-year-old is known for the songs, "First Class" and "Industry Baby" (with Lil Nas X) and both songs reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.