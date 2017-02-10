'John Wick 4': Major Character Returning for Next Movie

✖

John Wick 4 is currently filming, and we now know that a major character will be returning for the new movie. According to Deadline, Lance Reddick is officially on board to reprise his role as Charon, the main concierge at The Continental Hotel. Reddick has appeared in all three John Wick films, to date. There is currently no word on if he will reprise the role for John Wick 5, which has been greenlit by Lionsgate.

Reddick joins previously announced John Wick 4 cast members Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson. The movie is being directed by Chad Stahelski, who helmed the first three films as well. "Lance has been part of the franchise since the very beginning and has had an integral role in shaping the world of John Wick," Stahelski said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more excited to be working with him again."

John Wick: Chapter 4 was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film was originally set to shoot back-to-back with John Wick 5, but Lionsgate, the production studio, opted to postpone those plans due to production plans likely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be shot on its own, with a 2022 premiere date, and Chapter 5 will be filmed at a later date.

The first John Wick came out in 2012 and made over $88 million on a budget of less than $30 million. The second film in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 2 — opened in 2017, and made over $170 million on a $40 million budget. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiered in 2019, and raked in a worldwide revenue of more than $325 million on a budget of less than $75 million.

Collectively, the three John Wick films alone have made the franchise over a half-billion dollars. This is on a combined budget of somewhere under $145 million. To say that the franchise has been lucrative is quite an understatement.

However, it's not just financial success that keeps the franchise going as each film has also been increasingly heralded by film critics. As far as Rotten Tomatoes scores go, all three films are Certified Fresh, with John Wick at 87%, John Wick: Chapter 2 at 89%, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at 90%. In 2017, a five-issue prequel comic book series was released, telling the story of a young John Wick after his prison release.