Lamar Odom’s Relationship With Sabrina Parr Reportedly ‘Fake’, According to Source

Is Lamar Odom moving on? According to one source, his new relationship with Sabrina Parr is nothing but fake. “They are not dating,” the insider told PEOPLE. The former Lakers player has been vocal on Instagram sharing several posts of his personal trainer and some fans took that as a jab to his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

As a response, he posted another photo of Parr and used the words “NEW WOMAN” in the post which now leads fans to believe she really is the new leading lady in his life.

“They are not dating,” the source continued to say. “There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar. It’s fake.”

The 39-year-old also shared a cheeky caption by Malcom X in another photo of the personal fitness guru, writing, “It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” adding the hashtag “Black Royalty” at the end.

Despite what the insider is revealing, the two were spotted in Los Angeles leaving Craig’s hand-in-hand.

Odom and Kardashian said “I do” in 2009 just one month after meeting. They finalized their divorce in 2016 but split just four years after tying the knot.

Kardashian then moved on to current Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, but ended things after cheating on her not once, but twice. The second time being with her little sister Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian and Thompson share one daughter together, True, 1.