‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Star Arrested for Shoplifting

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Lainie Kazan had a Christmas Eve run-in with police for shoplifting.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 77-year-old actress was caught stealing food from Gelson’s in San Fernando Valley Sunday afternoon.

She allegedly loaded her cart with roughly $180 worth of groceries, then put the food into several reusable bags and walked out to her car.

Someone from the store noticed Kazan’s fast fingers and called the police. When cops arrived, she told them she took the food without paying because she had no money on her, sources claimed.

Kazan was arrested for petty theft, handcuffed and taken to a local police station. She was cited for the incident and was released without bail.

San Fernando Police would not confirm the actress’ arrest and a representative for Kazan did not immediately return requests for comment.

Kazan has been acting since the late 1960s, though she is most known for playing overbearing matriarch Maria Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002 and the film’s 2016 sequel. She was also nominated for a 1998 Emmy for her role in St. Elsewhere and a 1993 Tony Award for best featured actress in My Favorite Year.

Photo credit: Gold Circle Films