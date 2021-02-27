Lady Gaga's Dad Speaks out About 'Appalling' Theft, Attack on Dog Walker

✖

Lady Gaga's father has broken his silence following the shooting of Gaga's dog walker and theft of her two dogs Koji and Gustav. "We are hoping for an act of kindness so we can get the dogs back," Germanotta tells CNN. "We are upset about [the dog walker]. It's very appalling that someone would shoot somebody to steal some dogs. Hopefully, they'll be caught so we can get the dogs back safely."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Gaga's three dogs were out for a walk with Gaga's dogwalker and friend named Ryan Fischer in West Hollywood when an unidentified man shot the walker and stole two of the dogs before fleeing the scene on Wednesday night. Gaga's bodyguard recovered one of the dogs, a black female named Asia. The walker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The singer also spoke out about the lost dogs, urging her followers to help her bring them home safely. "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," Gaga tweeted, along with photos of the two dogs. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us." "If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same," the singer wrote.

Gaga also praised Fischer for his heroic efforts in attempting to save her dogs from his attacker. "I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she said in a follow up tweet. Fischer's family released an update on his condition, confirming previous reports that he is doing well. "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," Fischer's family said in a statement to TMZ. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan." His family also went on to thank Gaga for her "non-stop love and concern" for Fischer and his family. "Ryan loves Gustav and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."