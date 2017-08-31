Lady Gaga Flashes Underboob in Racy, NSFW ‘V Magazine’ Cover

While Lady Gaga is no stranger to controversy, she finds herself in the midst of it again in a racy photo on the cover of V Magazine.

The 31-year-old songstress flashed some underboob beneath a black crop top and a crucifix for the fashion magazine’s annual music issue, which will be sold on newsstands Thursday.

In the interview, Gaga discussed her new album, “Joanne”, and tour of the same name, which started earlier this month.

“I keep seeing this girl. It’s in a dream. In the dream I’m playing at an amphitheater, outdoors, and beyond the seats there’s a field in back — it’s the cheap tickets,” Gaga said, talking about who her new album is for. “That’s where the girl is sitting, dressed in a Hanes sweatshirt, wearing her mom’s rolled-up jeans. She has three babies, two are running around her. There’s a cigarette in her hand, a glass of Pinot Grigio. She’s got on a lot of jewelry, mostly fake, but she also has on one heirloom piece.”

“This girl is singing every word and she thinks, ‘How is it possible that Lady Gaga understands how I feel?’ That girl — it’s me,” Gaga continued. “She’s the one I’m writing to. With Joanne, I wanted to reach people, I wanted to bring all parts of the country together through this record.”

The album is named after Gaga’s late aunt, Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who died at age 19 in 1974 after struggling with lupus.

“For me, Joanne, in the simplest terms, it’s the classic stories of our lives that help us return to who we really are, no matter how lost we get,” Gaga said about her record. “You can always go back to a loss, or the pain of a pending loss, or a challenging struggle in your family life, or your childhood. And when you go back to that place, it somehow brings you back to where you were in the beginning.”

Fans looking for Gaga to return in season seven of the FX series American Horror Story this fall will likely be disappointed. After being introduced in Season 5’s “Hotel” storyline, many fans hoped she would become a regular facet, but sadly, she will not be in the upcoming “Cult” season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans of the anthological series may be disheartened by the news, but with its premiere date quickly approaching, more and more info has come out about the election-themed season. (For example, it will feature real-life cult leaders — and the trailer contains multiple Easter eggs from previous season.)

We may or may not be half-heartedly hoping that Gaga has time to appear in a quick cameo during season seven — but until then we’ll be listening to “Joanne.”