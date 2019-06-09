Lady Gaga Reportedly Knew Bradley Cooper’s Relationship With Irina Shayk Was ‘Struggling’

Lady Gaga was reportedly aware that her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper‘s relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk was in hot water.

“Bradley has worn his heart on his sleeve through his relationship struggles and Gaga was there for him all along the way to listen and provide any advice she could give,” a source allegedly close to Cooper and Gaga told Hollywood Life. “Bradley knows her as Stefani [Germanotta] and they built that friendship through filming and they have had many talks because honestly they both have had relationships that have gone sour. They have experienced similar struggles.”

Gaga and Cooper became friends while making A Star Is Born, and their appearances during the awards season led some to speculate they were more than just friends. The awards season culminated with the perfect performance of “Shallow” during the Oscars in February, with Shayk in the audience, that really had people scratching their heads about their relationship.

However, Gaga insisted there was nothing more between them than friendship.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel after the Oscars. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

Gaga said Cooper had a very specific vision in mind for their Oscars performance of “Shallow,” which was considered the highlight of the night. The song ended up winning Best Original Song, the film’s only win.

“I knew that he had the vision for how it should go. Everything that you saw…that was all him. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” Gaga said of Cooper.

Hollywood Life‘s insider claims Gaga has continued to be there for him.

“He put so much trust in Gaga and she has helped him quite a bit with many talks because they both have experienced similar parallels with their careers and again in the relationship department,” the insider claimed. “Many think that this will lead to them being a thing but right now that is not the case. Bradley needs a friend and Gaga is really being that for him. She in no way was the reason for the breakup.”

News of Cooper and Shayk’s split surfaced on Thursday, when sources told PEOPLE they ended their relationship and were working on a custody agreement for their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. The couple dated for four years.

Before the break-up, there were numerous reports the couple were on the outs. One source later told PEOPLE the couple were spending more time apart thanks to their busy schedules.

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family. Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now,” a source told PEOPLE Friday. “They spent a lot of time apart.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images