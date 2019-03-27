Lady Gaga Reportedly ‘Leaned’ on ‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner in Weeks Following Christian Carino Split

While everyone was preoccupied with the idea of a possible romance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the midst of her breakup with fiancé Christian Carino, the A Star Is Born actress may have been leaning on Avengers star Jeremy Renner instead.

A source told Us Weekly that Gaga has been bonding with Renner and his 6-year-old daughter, Ava.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship, and she really leaned on Jeremy in the weeks after it ended,” the source said.

A second source added that Renner, 48, was there for Gaga during her split. “They’ve become super close and hang out all the time,” the insider said, adding that they don’t think the relationship is romantic at this time.

“She has spent the night at Jeremy’s house, but always stays in the guest room,” the source said.

Renner, who shares Ava with ex Sonni Pacheco, was seen at Gaga’s Las Vegas show in December during her residency there.

“Nothing romantic happened, but there was definitely chemistry between them,” an eyewitness told the magazine.

While it’s unclear if Gaga and Renner are romantically involved, the source said Gaga “certainly has more in common with Jeremy than she did with Christian.”

Gaga, 32, confirmed her breakup with Carino in February, less than a week before she and Cooper performed their iconic duet from A Star Is Born at the Oscars.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Gaga had been spending time with Renner following her breakup. While the two of them may seem like an odd couple at first, they reportedly share a connection through their shared love of music.

The Avengers: Endgame actor wrote music for the soundtrack for Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, a 2018 animated film he also voice acted in. He said at the time that he had been practicing music since he was 12 years old, but “didn’t want to do it as a business.”

“It’s not like I’m dropping an album or anything like that, [but it’s] a different type of music than I’d typically write, so I love that challenge,” he told USA Today.

Gaga most recently spoke about her romantic life when Jimmy Kimmel asked her about Cooper in the week that followed their steamy Oscars performance.

“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “[‘Shallow’] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time…When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Weeks later, she slammed rumors that she was pregnant. “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” she tweeted, alluding to a new album.