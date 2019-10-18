Lady Gaga Reveals Epic Ice Bath Photo After Taking Bad Tumble off Stage

Lady Gaga had a scary moment during her show in Las Vegas on Thursday night when she fell off the stage while dancing with a fan, but the star was right back to her routine after the show, sharing a photo of herself taking an ice bath.

The snap saw Gaga gritting her teeth as she submerged herself in ice, with a second photo finding the ice melted and the 33-year-old looking much more relaxed as she covered her chest with her hand. A third shot saw her suited up in compression gear and an eye mask as she lay back with her eyes closed.

“Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20. #rocknroll #enigma #gaga #gagavegas #vegas,” the singer wrote in her caption.

Gaga also posted about her pre-show routine on Thursday, sharing a snap of herself emerging from a swimming pool and wearing a hot pink one-piece and goggles.

“Pre-show routine: Hard workout and then Galactic Laps,” she shared. “GagaPhelps.”

During her show on Thursday, Gaga was performing when she invited a fan named Jack on stage with her. After she jumped into his arms to say hello, Jack lost his balance and the pair fell off the stage, with Gaga landing hard on the ground on her back. After security guards helped them up, the singer told the crowd, “Everything’s OK,” before joking, “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up.”

She also comforted an upset Jack, telling him, “You alright? Come on up! Everything’s fine! It’s not your fault, let’s go, come on. Are you ok? Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?”

“It’s amazing,” she added. “We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. We fell into each other’s arms. We’re like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that.”

The Oscar winner was performing in Vegas as part of her residency, Enigma, which began in Dec. 28 and features two separate shows at the MGM Park Theater. The Enigma show runs through November while Gaga’s second show, Jazz & Piano, wrapped up in June.

