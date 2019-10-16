Lady Gaga Asks ‘What’s Fortnite’, Internet Immediately Has Answers

If you’ve been on the internet this week, you may have heard something about Fortnite — the hugely popular game made headlines after completely disappearing ahead of its new era. One person who missed that news story was Lady Gaga, who tweeted on Tuesday, “What’s fortnight.” Gaga’s fans instantly began responding to the question with varying degrees of sincerity that included their own thoughts about the game. Some people genuinely tried to help.

it’s a video game — James (@CaucasianJames) October 15, 2019

Others were simply stunned, and still others were convinced that she was trolling her fans.

“Gaga omg,” wrote one fan. “Will someone please take Gaga’s phone away,” said another. A third wrote, “Imagine not realizing she’s trolling.”

Some had jokes, with one person responding, “I think it’s the game in which several college students must fight to the death over the last cup of noodles in the kitchen.”

It’s a dabbing simulator — jack douglUS (@jacksfilms) October 15, 2019

It’s the ARTPOP of video games. — Twitter Gaming (@TwitterGaming) October 15, 2019

There were also conspiracy theorists who were convinced that the musician’s spelling of the name was actually a reference to the British term for a period of around two weeks.

LG6 lead coming October 29th wbk pic.twitter.com/O0IJUqfuIe — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) October 15, 2019

Professional gamer Ninja filled his response with references to Gaga’s songs, writing, “Call me on the Telephone. I’ll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I.”

Fortnite launched in 2017 and instantly became a hit, only to disappear over the weekend ahead of its new era, with a meteor striking the island that served as the center of the game. The meteor was followed by a black hole that swallowed up every aspect of Fortnite, and the world-building game was gone for nearly 48 hours before returning Tuesday morning with a brand-new map that officially marked the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Gaga’s tweet, which has over 840,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon, could possibly have been a joke, as the singer has spoken about her affinity for video games in the past, specifically Bayonetta.

Still playing #Bayonetta middle of chapter XIII and my hands hurt and I have to sleep and it’s 4 In the damn morning but this damn dragon with the face that I have to kill with my weave. Smh. Give it another go in the morning #gamer respect to the experts I need emotional support — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 24, 2018

