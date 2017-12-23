Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood and Wife Welcome Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Lady Antebellum member Dave Haywood, who announced on Friday that he and wife, Kelli Cashiola welcomed their second child days just before Christmas.

The Grammy award-winning musician and his wife of five years welcomed their second child on Friday, revealing they now have a little girl in their family.

“We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood,” Haywood wrote on Instagram along with a sweet photo of him, his wife and newborn. “Born today at 11:14am, at 7 lbs 6 oz, 19 in.”

The second-time dad also shared with fans the inspiration for his little lady’s name, explaining, “She is named after both of her grandmothers.”

“Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!” he concluded.

In 2014, Haywood and his wife welcomed their first child together, a son by the name of Cash Van. In a tweet shared by the band’s official account at the time, Haywood tweeted, “So happy to have a healthy baby boy here with us!”

Haywood announced the news this past August that he and his wife was expecting again in tandem with his bandmate, Hillary Scott.